Marine Products (MPX) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Invesco LTD (Put) (IVZ) Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Invesco Ltd (Put) (IVZ) stake by 272% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 34,000 shares as Invesco Ltd (Put) (IVZ)'s stock declined 11.89%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 46,500 shares with $951,000 value, up from 12,500 last quarter. Invesco Ltd (Put) now has $8.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.93M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. MPX's profit would be $7.15M giving it 16.96 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Marine Products Corporation's analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 6,381 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has declined 13.53% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, sport yacht, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $485.15 million. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 90 international independent authorized dealers.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700. 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2. On Friday, June 7 the insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

