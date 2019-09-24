Marine Products Corporation (MPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Both Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) and REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) compete on a level playing field in the Recreational Vehicles industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products Corporation 15 1.68 N/A 0.83 19.47 REV Group Inc. 12 0.30 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marine Products Corporation and REV Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marine Products Corporation and REV Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36.1% 25.2% REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Liquidity

Marine Products Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, REV Group Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Marine Products Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to REV Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marine Products Corporation and REV Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 REV Group Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of REV Group Inc. is $11, which is potential -6.70% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marine Products Corporation and REV Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 0%. 10.4% are Marine Products Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.91% are REV Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Products Corporation 15.71% 4.83% 6.36% 13.5% -13.53% -5.03% REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01%

For the past year Marine Products Corporation has -5.03% weaker performance while REV Group Inc. has 94.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Marine Products Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors REV Group Inc.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.