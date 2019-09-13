Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Both Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|2
|5.23
|N/A
|0.33
|6.24
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|13.60
|N/A
|1.14
|12.63
Table 1 demonstrates Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Marine Petroleum Trust is currently more affordable than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 24.45% respectively. Marine Petroleum Trust’s share owned by insiders are 19.42%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.27%
|-7.3%
|-10.44%
|2.24%
|-50.19%
|13.35%
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.7%
|2.71%
|4.96%
|10.02%
|8.69%
|14.67%
For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 8 of the 7 factors Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Marine Petroleum Trust.
