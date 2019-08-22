Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC)

We are comparing Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|2
|5.08
|N/A
|0.33
|6.24
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|16.09
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 15.04%. Insiders owned roughly 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.27%
|-7.3%
|-10.44%
|2.24%
|-50.19%
|13.35%
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.31%
|3.06%
|7.16%
|12.52%
|12.8%
|16.34%
For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Marine Petroleum Trust.
