Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC)

We are comparing Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust 2 5.08 N/A 0.33 6.24 Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 16.09 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 15.04%. Insiders owned roughly 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Petroleum Trust 0.27% -7.3% -10.44% 2.24% -50.19% 13.35% Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.31% 3.06% 7.16% 12.52% 12.8% 16.34%

For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Marine Petroleum Trust.