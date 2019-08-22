Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $186.03 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 76.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 2.33 million shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 718,898 shares with $57.94M value, down from 3.04 million last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $99.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:MARPS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Marine Petroleum Trust’s current price of $2.31 translates into 3.70% yield. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 5,330 shares traded. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) has declined 50.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marine Petroleum Trust Announces Third Quarter Cash Distribution – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marine Petroleum Trust declares $0.0959 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Marine Petroleum Trust Announces First Quarter Cash Distribution – PRNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pace Of Dividend Cuts Accelerates In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.62 million. As of September 1, 2017, it had overriding royalty interests in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 19.93% above currents $67.54 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

