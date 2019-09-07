Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Investments company, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marine Petroleum Trust has 1.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.33% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Marine Petroleum Trust and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Marine Petroleum Trust and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust N/A 2 6.24 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Marine Petroleum Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Marine Petroleum Trust is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.33 2.92

As a group, Diversified Investments companies have a potential upside of 76.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marine Petroleum Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Petroleum Trust 0.27% -7.3% -10.44% 2.24% -50.19% 13.35% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust’s rivals beat Marine Petroleum Trust on 7 of the 6 factors.