Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

This is a contrast between Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.30 N/A -6.33 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.45 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marin Software Incorporated and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Uber Technologies Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Marin Software Incorporated and Uber Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 78.91% and its average price target is $57.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 33% respectively. Marin Software Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 17.75%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while Uber Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.