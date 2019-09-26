Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.31 N/A -6.33 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.46 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marin Software Incorporated and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marin Software Incorporated and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta and it is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marin Software Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marin Software Incorporated and the Rubicon Project Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential -2.49% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders owned 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 10.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.