Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Both Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.21 N/A -7.14 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marin Software Incorporated and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marin Software Incorporated and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Marin Software Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Marin Software Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74% Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sonic Foundry Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.