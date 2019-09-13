Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Both Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.33 N/A -6.33 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 10.85 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 highlights Marin Software Incorporated and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.35. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marin Software Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marin Software Incorporated and Paylocity Holding Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has a consensus target price of $115, with potential upside of 20.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 66.6% respectively. 17.75% are Marin Software Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.