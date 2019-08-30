Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.33 N/A -6.33 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 5.55 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marin Software Incorporated and Digital Turbine Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.35 beta indicates that Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marin Software Incorporated and Digital Turbine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -46.36% and its average target price is $4.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of Marin Software Incorporated shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 13.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance while Digital Turbine Inc. has 196.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.