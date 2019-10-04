Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

We are contrasting Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.00 4.48M -6.33 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 1 -0.60 96.83M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marin Software Incorporated and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marin Software Incorporated and Castlight Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 175,212,170.99% -107.5% -68% Castlight Health Inc. 6,600,095,426.35% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marin Software Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marin Software Incorporated and Castlight Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 76.9%. Insiders held roughly 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has weaker performance than Marin Software Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Castlight Health Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.