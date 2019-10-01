Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Comparing side by side

Both Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.00 4.48M -6.33 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.88 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marin Software Incorporated and Xunlei Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 176,273,854.02% -107.5% -68% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software Incorporated has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xunlei Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Marin Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xunlei Limited are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marin Software Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marin Software Incorporated and Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 13% respectively. Insiders owned 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated was more bearish than Xunlei Limited.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.