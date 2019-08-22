Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marin Software Incorporated has 35% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Marin Software Incorporated has 17.75% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Marin Software Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.50% -68.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Marin Software Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software Incorporated N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Marin Software Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

The potential upside of the rivals is 135.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marin Software Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend while Marin Software Incorporated’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Marin Software Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.35 shows that Marin Software Incorporated is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marin Software Incorporated’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.