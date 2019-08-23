Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $498,328; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Truepoint Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 749,198 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 15,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 389,312 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,080 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).