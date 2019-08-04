Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $311,250 as Stock Rose; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Valuation Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Lifted by $635,397 Its Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 17,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 8,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 16,778 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares to 89,496 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,258 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 0.32% or 20,445 shares. Maryland-based Sol Management has invested 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Assetmark owns 8,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 366,724 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Excalibur Management Corp reported 4.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2.62% stake. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 82,793 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 1.24% or 135,783 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt invested in 0.35% or 48,281 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 0.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Texas-based Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Indiana Trust Investment Com has 0.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,992 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has invested 1.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 299,674 were reported by Deprince Race Zollo.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Fd Etf (VCSH) by 10,432 shares to 36,357 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) by 139,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,888 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF).