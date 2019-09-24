Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holding; Metlife (MET)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) stake by 20.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc acquired 3,487 shares as Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 20,327 shares with $2.58 million value, up from 16,840 last quarter. Ingersoll Rand Plc now has $29.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 757,415 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT

Metlife Inc (MET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 309 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 335 cut down and sold their stock positions in Metlife Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 688.74 million shares, down from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Metlife Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 12 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 290 Increased: 225 New Position: 84.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $44.25 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 4.19 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What MetLife, Inc.'s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019

Lumbard & Kellner Llc holds 3.86% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 144,558 shares. Cutler Capital Management Llc owns 181,146 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny has 3.57% invested in the company for 405,967 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.42% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 10.11% above currents $122.72 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $14000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.