Marietta Investment Partners Upped Cnooc LTD (CEO) Position by $455,285; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Stifel Financial Has Raised Position

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,403 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 124,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 620,788 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $152.65. About 73,792 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 21/03/2018 – China says to have “prudent” oil exploration with Philippines; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Signs Two Production Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil for Blocks in South China Sea; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Oper Pft CNY37.05B; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC sells 90,000 t of LNG in debut auction on Shanghai gas exchange; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC 1Q FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: NO PLAN TO CHANGE CAPEX TARGET; 20/04/2018 – CHINA’S CNOOC EXEC SAYS NO ADJUSTMENT ON FULL YEAR CAPEX TARGET; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LIKELY TO HOLD SECOND LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE NEXT MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancorporation holds 52 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 14,565 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,572 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 0.27% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 52,654 shares. Cls Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 840 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Co invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ci Invests Incorporated stated it has 327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has 25,685 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors has 60,026 shares. Ghp Inv reported 28,420 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 3,375 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.2% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 69,428 shares to 225,306 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 121,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,884 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 5 Stocks Are In Line to Be the Next Dividend Aristocrats – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will the Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Disappoint in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares to 27,258 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Share Price Has Soared 404%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did The St. Joe Company’s (NYSE:JOE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CoreCivic, Inc.’s (NYSE:CXW) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.