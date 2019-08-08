Marietta Investment Partners Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Raised as Shares Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Maintained by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 6.88 million shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,960 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 15,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 2.07M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3,068 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.46% or 43,276 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 324,400 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 2,928 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 80,104 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bahl Gaynor holds 2.94 million shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Carret Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,914 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 4,700 shares. Kistler reported 1,000 shares stake. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 309,979 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability reported 32,751 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. Shares for $922,762 were sold by XIE BING.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,271 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.