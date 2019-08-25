Marietta Investment Partners Position in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Has Boosted by $326,564; As Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Stock Price Declined, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 747.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,586 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 24,586 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 86,900 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 0.06% or 12,477 shares. Franklin holds 0.04% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. American International Inc invested in 134,778 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 28,456 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Company. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 764,386 shares. London Of Virginia holds 3% or 6.91 million shares. Chase Investment Counsel, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,695 shares. Citigroup owns 781,229 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 33,682 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 334,162 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 24,500 shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,068 shares, and cut its stake in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS).