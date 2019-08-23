Marietta Investment Partners Position in Centene Del Com (CNC) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lifted Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 74.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 14,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 4,846 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 720,321 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 17,045 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22,246 shares to 53,988 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Llc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 147,600 shares. Endurant LP holds 1.15% or 54,995 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP reported 20,108 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 329,127 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 35,224 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsr. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Utah Retirement has 76,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 399,788 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,720 shares. Holderness Invests Com reported 5,650 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 2.58 million shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ww Asset Management invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,880 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $393.42M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 36,700 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,921 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).