Marietta Investment Partners Position in Amer Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Has Raised by $1.15 Million; Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Olin (OLN)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amer Electric Pwr Co (AEP) by 198.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,744 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 6,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amer Electric Pwr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is up 24.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,564 shares to 38,579 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,833 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 45,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 97,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was made by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.