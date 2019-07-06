Marietta Investment Partners Maintains Holding in Zoetis (ZTS); Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Its Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (PACB) Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.49M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (PACB) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 155,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 345,108 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore

