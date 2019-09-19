Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Its Position in A O Smith (AOS) as Stock Value Declined; Boston Research & Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $524,020 as Shares Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 24.91M shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in A O Smith (AOS) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 70,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 137,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in A O Smith for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 386,095 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.77 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,850 shares to 13,102 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,650 shares to 33,606 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

