Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Stake By $1.18 Million; Last Week The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Coverage

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,000 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 50,660 shares with $4.62 million value, down from 63,660 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 1.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is -0.71% below currents $46.66 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 14 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. UBS maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Wood. See The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 71 investors sold The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vulcan Value Llc has 532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,392 are held by Sequoia Advsr Lc. Colony Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 45,650 shares. Ariel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 100,014 shares. Westchester Cap has invested 3.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 22,481 are owned by Da Davidson Co. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 125,100 shares in its portfolio. 200,737 are owned by Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 27,939 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha owns 7,156 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). St Johns Inv Management Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.45% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.07% or 4.29 million shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il holds 0.03% or 7,375 shares in its portfolio.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.26M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – 95DV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – 46ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bank of New York (BK), KeyBank Expand Their Trade Processing Services Relationship – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BNY Mellon takes on more of KeyBank trade finance processing – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon, Bloomberg team up for front-to-back integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 11.49% above currents $104.27 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Raymond James initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $103 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hallmark Management Inc holds 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 10,361 shares. Provident Trust Company has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cognios Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Logan Cap Mgmt has 261,281 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 24,736 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,853 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,450 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 828 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 700 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Captrust Fin Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,563 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 2.11 million shares. Whittier Tru holds 9,554 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset Ltd reported 1.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,564 shares to 30,264 valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,460 shares and now owns 13,605 shares. Amer Electric Pwr Co (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.