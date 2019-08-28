Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $2.22 Million as Shares Rose; Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Upped Its Stake by $2.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 1530.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 11,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.24. About 2.00M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,481 shares to 2,332 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,372 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gluskin Sheff stated it has 2,925 shares. Prio Wealth Lp owns 620,774 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 31,430 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0.94% or 62,943 shares. 44,806 are owned by Family Management Corp. Knightsbridge Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 44,870 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,633 shares. 107,996 were reported by Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Com. 29,549 were accumulated by Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp. Boston And Mngmt Inc invested in 2.22% or 28,100 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marsico Management Limited Liability invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,258 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

