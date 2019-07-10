Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position; Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc acquired 1,982 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 0.66%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 40,143 shares with $8.41 million value, up from 38,161 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $210.79. About 106,870 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 25,700 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 602,550 shares with $61.41 million value, down from 628,250 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $14.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 118,555 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Group reported 1,705 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 38,682 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP invested in 0.09% or 12,638 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 336,549 were reported by Rech Global Investors. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Evercore Wealth Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,043 shares. Alpine Global Mngmt Llc reported 2,746 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 339 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,025 shares. Aqr Management Llc has invested 0.21% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 47,660 shares. Victory Incorporated holds 65,561 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 11,182 shares to 37,370 valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,720 shares and now owns 89,496 shares. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67M for 23.30 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $255,167 activity. $80,709 worth of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was sold by OVERTURF JAMES on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Eventide Asset Ltd reported 80,000 shares. Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 30,760 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 2.55M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Capital Rech Glob Invsts has 4.05M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc stated it has 12,942 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Sei Invs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 324,987 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 199,024 shares. Telemus Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 4,056 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,684 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 9 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).