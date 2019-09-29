Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Ack Asset Management Position in Saic (SAIC) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 228.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 9,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Saic (SAIC) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 104,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15M, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 472,774 shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 04/04/2018 – GRUPO ROTOPLAS REACHES A PRELIM PACT TO BUY IPS S.A.I.C; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 17 shares stake. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cna Fincl Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 162,336 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,800 shares. Highland LP has 6,750 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,716 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 238,156 shares stake. Ami Asset accumulated 149,128 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 122,107 shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Science Applications (SAIC) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acquiring Growth – Science Applications International Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SAIC to Deliver Marine Corps Technology Demonstrator Reconnaissance Vehicle – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amida Technology adds Morea to board, taps new CGO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 17,831 shares to 225,883 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,833 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank invested in 97,255 shares. Huntington Bank owns 1.74 million shares. Oakwood Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca holds 4.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 96,114 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 116,723 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.81 million shares. Harvey Inc owns 11,813 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 6.14M shares. Washington Tru Commerce invested in 2.48% or 405,088 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 1.75% or 226,938 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.82% or 8,116 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet North America holds 1.84% or 113,272 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs invested in 1.53% or 31,429 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 89,083 shares. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).