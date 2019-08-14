Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Cnooc LTD (CEO) Holding by $455,285 as Share Price Declined; Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) Stake by $900,000; Share Price Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $151.06. About 135,743 shares traded or 70.86% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FOR NEW PROJECTS PLANNED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION THIS YEAR, STAMPEDE OIL FIELD AND WEIZHOU 6-13 OIL FIELD HAVE COMMENCED PRODUCTION; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – Some CNOOC LNG cargoes will be sold on Shanghai gas exchange next week; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs PSCs with Husky; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Pertamina to take over 8 expiring oil blocks -energy ministry; 19/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Oper Pft CNY37.05B; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Profit Rebounds as Oil Revival Lifts Offshore Producer; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Net CNY24.68B

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 132,179 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 432,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 42,460 shares traded or 79.77% up from the average. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS AQCUIRES THE LAZART HOTEL, A 5 STAR HOTEL IN THESSALONIKI; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED FROM EUR 99.4 MLN IN 2016 TO EUR 100.5 MLN IN 2017 (AN INCREASE OF 1.1 PCT); 27/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS RENEWS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL UNIVERSITARIO QUIRON DEXEUS UNTIL END OF 2022; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 13/04/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet; 21/05/2018 – SEVERSTAL INVESTS IN PANGAEA IV ADVANCED MATERIALS VENTURE FUND; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Griffon Corporation’s (NYSE:GFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,428 shares to 31,259 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,474 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roku (ROKU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco’s (COST) Earnings Top Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Principal Financial (PFG) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Stock Down 1.3% as FY18 Earnings Fall – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 458,231 shares to 496,960 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).