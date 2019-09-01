Marietta Investment Partners Increases Position in Zoetis (ZTS); As Corning (GLW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 30,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90 billion, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 4.61 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sarasin & Prns Llp accumulated 46,821 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Campbell & Company Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 3,923 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Inc accumulated 0.17% or 10,769 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wellington Shields Cap Lc reported 8,005 shares. 216,739 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc. Dubuque Bancorp Co holds 0.01% or 325 shares. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 42,016 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 813 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.13 million were reported by Tcw Grp. Rmb has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 5,393 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 321,397 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner LP reported 380 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 57,276 shares to 137,271 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 16,118 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $102.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 237,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 2,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank holds 53,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 0% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Telemark Asset Management Lc owns 300,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 266,160 were reported by Community Fincl Group Inc. Independent holds 0.33% or 25,200 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability holds 47,730 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest reported 102,766 shares stake. 85,681 were accumulated by Old Commercial Bank In. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company has 35,620 shares. 9.18M are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,288 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 180,340 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).