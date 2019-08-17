Marietta Investment Partners Increased Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $414,238; Davis R M Decreased Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $1.97 Million

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 50,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 153,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 203,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,576 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 3,299 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Guardian LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). D E Shaw & Company holds 0.01% or 28,173 shares in its portfolio. 1,150 are held by Whitnell & Com. Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Cohen & Steers holds 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 433 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,562 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 640,069 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Boston has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.12% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 54,446 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 67,403 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,259 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,529 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Lp has invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 422,393 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Com holds 364,123 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 6,799 shares stake. 1.15M were reported by Johnson Counsel. Wealthquest accumulated 8,412 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,814 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 1.33% or 71,759 shares. Amp owns 0.52% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.28 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 267,952 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jnba reported 3,811 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson Finance Gp Inc Inc invested in 98,022 shares.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,499 shares to 13,719 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 17,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).