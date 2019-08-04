Marietta Investment Partners Increased Position in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by $326,564 as Share Price Rose; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Upped Its International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holding

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 1.36M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares to 50,892 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf by 116,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,710 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,496 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).