Marietta Investment Partners Holding In Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Was Raised; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Lakewood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 6.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.62 million, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 19.19 million shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 930,713 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares to 28,164 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $29.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

