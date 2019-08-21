Marietta Investment Partners Holding In Cintas (CTAS) Was Increased; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $662,712

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 204.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 18,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 15.58 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 229.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 15,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $267.65. About 381,531 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Tru Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 13,554 were accumulated by Ipswich Inv Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 394,290 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toth Advisory invested in 249,165 shares or 3.15% of the stock. 640 are owned by Cordasco Financial. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foster And Motley reported 203,065 shares stake. Howe Rusling holds 0.08% or 8,505 shares. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 48,795 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 5.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,270 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 32,755 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 192,863 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,276 shares to 56,164 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,018 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 9,743 shares to 63,068 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,474 shares, and cut its stake in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS).