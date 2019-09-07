Marietta Investment Partners Has Upped Its Cnooc LTD (CEO) Position by $455,285; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $464,802

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 26,653 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 24,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 85,088 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 22/03/2018 – China passes checks for first bonded LNG tank; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC FINANCE FILES TO OFFER NOTES VIA BANK OF CHINA, OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – China’s Cnooc Sees Likely Start of Uganda Oil Field in 2021; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: PARENT HASN’T DECIDED ON WANG DONGJIN’S ROLE; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 27/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Announces Changes in Directors; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY Pretax Pft CNY36.36B; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC – PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 49,357 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 51,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $266.19. About 244,994 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares to 89,496 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (NYSE:ST) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Paramount Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 31.10 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 13,286 shares to 175,675 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Min. Volatility Etf (USMV) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Don’t Stall – Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Ends in One Week – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cintas Stock Advanced 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cintas to provide back pay, interest following federal discrimination lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Communication Limited Liability invested 0.43% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Morgan Stanley holds 199,807 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,781 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mutual Of America Ltd stated it has 11,384 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.17 million shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 6,510 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank holds 1,585 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 971 are owned by Qs Invsts. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 133,921 shares. Scott And Selber invested in 0.23% or 2,150 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 378 shares.