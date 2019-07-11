Marietta Investment Partners Has Trimmed Centene Del Com (CNC) Position By $756,840; Cortland Bancorp Has 8 Sentiment

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) stake by 74.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 14,280 shares as Centene Corp Del Com (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 4,846 shares with $257,000 value, down from 19,126 last quarter. Centene Corp Del Com now has $22.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 6.58M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 8 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 1 sold and reduced stock positions in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.67 million shares, up from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 7.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 327,670 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 300,133 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,521 shares.

The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 325 shares traded. Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 48 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45,080 activity.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $101.05 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CNC’s profit will be $524.45M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 34,700 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 24,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.35 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 8,215 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 410,187 are held by Axa. Brookstone Management reported 0.02% stake. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 254 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 661,306 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque Bankshares Tru Company holds 0% or 162 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 948,624 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,930 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clark Management Group invested in 0.61% or 477,975 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,750 shares to 21,699 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) stake by 3,052 shares and now owns 16,840 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was raised too.