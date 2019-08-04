Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Baozun – American Depositary Shares (BZUN) Sellers Increased By 1.48% Their Shorts

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 70.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc acquired 22,246 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 53,988 shares with $5.44M value, up from 31,742 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $55.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZUN) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. BZUN’s SI was 13.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 13.50 million shares previously. With 1.74 million avg volume, 8 days are for Baozun Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s short sellers to cover BZUN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 939,574 shares traded. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has declined 14.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BZUN News: 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Adj EPS $0.09; 17/05/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY DILUTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF BAOZUN PER ADS WERE RMB0.54 (US$0.09); 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q EPS CNY0.83; 06/03/2018 – Baozun 4Q Rev CNY1.57B; 06/03/2018 – Baozun Sees 1Q Rev CNY860M-CNY890M; 06/03/2018 BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – QTRLY TOTAL GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME WAS RMB8,428.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 75.5 % YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BAOZUN INC BZUN.O – EXPECT GMV TO GROW TO OVER RMB30 BLN AND TOTAL NET REVENUES TO INCREASE TO OVER RMB5.1 BLN DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Baozun: David McKee Hand Resigns From Board; 17/05/2018 – Baozun 1Q Rev $146.9M; 17/05/2018 – Baozun Sees 2Q Rev CNY1.060B-CNY1.100B

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. It has a 76.88 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 31,800 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Alps Inc reported 17,677 shares. Ims Capital Management invested in 11,332 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% or 3,137 shares in its portfolio. Washington Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 8,951 shares stake. Sonata Cap Group Inc reported 2,309 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,652 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.01% or 3,354 shares. 372,925 are held by Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated. Cohen Cap Management Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,276 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 7,526 were accumulated by Charter Tru Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 80,437 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Monday, February 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Thursday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $10500 target. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $100 target.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stake by 3,210 shares to 27,258 valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,720 shares and now owns 89,496 shares. Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was reduced too.

