Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake; Synovus Finl (SNV) Market Value Rose While Caxton Associates LP Has Raised Position

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 974.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 113,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 571,861 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 96,500 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares to 38,115 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ball Corp’s New Aluminum Cups an Alternative to Plastic Ones – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AptarGroup’s Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manitowoc (MTW) Down 17% Year to Date: Will It Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGCO Corp Rides on Margin Expansion & Strategic Investments – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.