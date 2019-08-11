Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Sony (SNE) Position; Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 8,428 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 31,259 shares with $1.32M value, down from 39,687 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $68.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 419,687 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – SONY IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS TO BUY MUBADALA’S EMI STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 03/04/2018 – SONY: GAIN VALUED AT 105B YEN BASED ON CURRENT SPOTIFY PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 parent results

Among 3 analysts covering Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kosmos Energy had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Societe Generale. Barclays Capital maintained Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Berenberg. See Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 15,163 shares to 21,759 valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,750 shares and now owns 21,699 shares. Ishares Inc (EWZ) was raised too.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sony And Penn National Gaming – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony +2.7%: Profits hit record, but forecast cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tencent May Buy a Big Stake in Universal Music Group – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces gas and oil in Africa and South America. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The Company’s asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. It currently has negative earnings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. The insider WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold 81.50M shares worth $530.60M. 22.50 million shares were sold by BCP IV GP L.L.C., worth $146.48M on Wednesday, February 27. $146.48M worth of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was sold by Blackstone Holdings III L.P. on Wednesday, February 27.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 3.25 million shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 21.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Kosmos Energy Q2 earnings – Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Kosmos Energy Have Soared 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Says Buy These 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 91.81% less from 34.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warburg Pincus Ltd Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) for 2.79M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 15,434 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 496 shares.