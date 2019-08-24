Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Position; D-E Shaw & Company Trimmed Holding in Norfolk Southern (Call) (NSC) by $17.65 Million as Shares Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) (NSC) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 94,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 116,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 2.23M shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 1.94% or 100,900 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 2,782 shares. Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.85% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). At State Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 5,098 shares. Becker Cap reported 2,523 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,130 shares. 142,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 50,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 395,750 are owned by Bridgeway Mgmt. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 2,180 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blair William Communications Il has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 31,245 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 96,921 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management invested in 6,183 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 178,500 shares to 263,500 shares, valued at $70.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $725.30M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,432 are held by Northeast Finance Consultants Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.47% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Hartford Inv has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 60,869 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.26% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Agf Invests owns 69,475 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability owns 3,613 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Tech holds 0.54% or 40,386 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd reported 1,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 29,000 shares. 7,427 were reported by Colony Gru Ltd Company. 90,529 are held by Palisade Mgmt Llc Nj. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 7,649 shares. Cantillon Mngmt Limited Co reported 4.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Reliance Communications Of Delaware reported 11,210 shares.