Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted Cintas (CTAS) Position by $3.06 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding Has Lifted by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 229.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 15,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $264.52. About 323,534 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 6,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 19,286 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $266.7. About 304,930 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 105,127 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 0.8% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 20,096 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0% or 83 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,355 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 19,274 shares. Hrt Llc reported 1,410 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Havens Advsr Lc stated it has 5,500 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 8,382 shares. D E Shaw And Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 45,882 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,186 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.83% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 5,866 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 134,638 shares to 897,990 shares, valued at $125.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 51,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,133 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc..

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WellCare Receives NCQA Quality Accreditation for Its Medicare Advantage Plan in California – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares to 89,496 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,259 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Lourd Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 59,446 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,907 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.51% or 276,681 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Texas Yale Cap reported 179,250 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advisors LP has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Carroll Assocs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Exane Derivatives holds 7 shares. 1,132 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Aviva Plc owns 32,337 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rampart Limited Co has 0.43% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 5,512 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 29,156 shares.