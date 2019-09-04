Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA); Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 10,296 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 40,143 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 38,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.67. About 71,075 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 5,311 shares. Redwood Investments Lc holds 1,308 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory holds 6,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Com Inc reported 980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 160,499 shares. Chicago Equity Prns holds 0.24% or 29,473 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.22% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 90,500 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Arrowstreet Lp has 0.13% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 254,744 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0.47% stake. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 115,761 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 83,525 shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares to 5,187 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,496 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,687 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG).