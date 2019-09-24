Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Its Cintas (CTAS) Position by $700,572; First Heartland Consultants Trimmed Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Stock Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 2,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 24,715 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 21,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.65. About 430,243 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 2.25M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 16,313 shares to 1,910 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.17 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.