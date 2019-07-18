Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Ternium Sa (TX) Position; Jones Lang Lasalle Has 1.63 Sentiment

Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 183 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 112 sold and reduced their stock positions in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 40.69 million shares, down from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 92 Increased: 122 New Position: 61.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 76.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 100,157 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 22.55%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 30,474 shares with $830,000 value, down from 130,631 last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $4.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 37,494 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 43.53% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TX’s profit will be $188.41 million for 5.85 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.51% negative EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,750 shares to 21,699 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 15,163 shares and now owns 21,759 shares. Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was raised too.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 34,886 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.26 per share. JLL’s profit will be $123.14M for 14.62 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.42% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for 4.28 million shares. Capital Growth Management Lp owns 240,000 shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 2.15% invested in the company for 120,771 shares. The New York-based Junto Capital Management Lp has invested 1.92% in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 818,754 shares.