Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Position in Lam Research (LRCX) as Shares Rose; As American Express (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Swedbank Cut Position by $1.18 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 8,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 1.77 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN

Swedbank decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 10,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 980,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.20M, down from 991,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares to 41,865 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

