Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position; Daqo New Energy American Depositary Shares (DQ) SI Decreased By 28.42%

Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DQ) had a decrease of 28.42% in short interest. DQ’s SI was 336,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.42% from 470,100 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Daqo New Energy Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:DQ)’s short sellers to cover DQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 491,515 shares traded or 131.21% up from the average. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY CO’S CASH, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, BANK LOANS & OTHER; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 89.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 16,313 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 1,910 shares with $437,000 value, down from 18,223 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 635,964 shares traded or 99.19% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $591.55 million. It operates through two divisions, Polysilicon and Wafers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.18 million for 12.54 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.