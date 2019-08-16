Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Amalgamated Bank Has Upped Its Holding by $386,175

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $219.77. About 226,752 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 283,983 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 277,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.72 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 1.09M shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 62,344 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsr accumulated 2.43% or 97,773 shares. Cambridge Comm stated it has 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 13,130 were reported by Maverick Capital Ltd. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 11,448 shares. Sei Invs Company has 403,472 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 44,281 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,361 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Communication Of Vermont holds 51,109 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il accumulated 232,911 shares. Sabal Tru reported 4,109 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 1.87% or 32,247 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,052 shares to 16,840 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).