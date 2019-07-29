Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake By $1.86 Million; Marathon Oil Has 1.17 Sentiment

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 247 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 211 cut down and sold their equity positions in Marathon Oil Corp. The funds in our database now have: 638.48 million shares, up from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Marathon Oil Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 176 Increased: 160 New Position: 87.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as Edwards Lifesciences (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 63,068 shares with $12.07M value, down from 72,811 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences now has $44.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 1.06M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation for 4.68 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.45 million shares or 5.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 4.67% invested in the company for 262,930 shares. The New York-based F&V Capital Management Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc, a Montana-based fund reported 921,464 shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 8.75 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $122.69M for 22.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marathon Oil Closes on Sale of UK Business – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bison and Marathon Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) stake by 11,396 shares to 243,714 valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,984 shares and now owns 18,960 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was raised too.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.63M for 43.96 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.