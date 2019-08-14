Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Position in Ternium Sa (TX) by $2.70 Million; Goodnow Investment Group Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Lowered by $5.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 100,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 30,474 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 130,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 586,434 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.72 million shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: FCC Chair Ajit Pai Rejects Democrats’ Call to Investigate Sinclair Over Media Bias, Fake News; 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct)

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W reported 180,000 shares. 305,366 were accumulated by Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De. Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 530,068 shares stake. Orrstown Financial Services accumulated 500 shares. 12,867 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 50,939 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pinnacle Associates, New York-based fund reported 5,225 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc reported 78,936 shares. Moreover, Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 1.28M shares. 131,572 are owned by Qs Lc.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 11,396 shares to 243,714 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

