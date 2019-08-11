Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $669,240; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Stake by $10.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 41,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 116,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, down from 158,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 89,496 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company invested in 0.84% or 71,191 shares. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated owns 92,049 shares for 3.96% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 2.66% or 78,723 shares. Stanley Capital Limited Liability reported 58,295 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 752,203 shares. Moneta Advsrs Ltd has 27,929 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 6,104 are held by Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. 3.73 million were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd. Oakmont holds 8.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 496,423 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Liability Company holds 6.76% or 86,009 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.52M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.75 million shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Invest Prns Incorporated has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 1.46M shares.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares to 90,548 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 199.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advisors Limited invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stevens Management Lp stated it has 0.29% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. 40,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.66% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12,500 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 11,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 30,647 were accumulated by Jefferies Limited Liability Com. Dubuque Natl Bank And Co invested in 515 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs reported 1,413 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Company accumulated 1,995 shares. 116,790 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd. Wellington Shields Limited Com reported 0.35% stake. Natl Asset owns 2,862 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr accumulated 2,222 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,600 shares.